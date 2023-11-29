Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,654,393 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,135 shares of company stock worth $146,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.8 %

TNDM opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.