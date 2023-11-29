Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,310 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.56% of J&J Snack Foods worth $78,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $1,156,174.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

