Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 42,395 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.18% of James River Group worth $35,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Truist Financial downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

James River Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.74%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

