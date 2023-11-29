Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 62,755 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

