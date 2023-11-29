Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.85% of Palomar worth $55,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 710.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,712 shares of company stock worth $630,939. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

