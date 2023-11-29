Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $575.04 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.58. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.94.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

