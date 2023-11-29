Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,334.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $328,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,196.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,962.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,989.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,238.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

