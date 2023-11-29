Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 31,149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,915 shares of company stock worth $146,585,402. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

