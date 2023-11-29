Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.