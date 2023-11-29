Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 22,200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

