Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 41,450 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

