Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Citi Trends Trading Down 12.1 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 926,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 44,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,809 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 989,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 34.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.