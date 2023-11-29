Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Sunnova Energy International worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

