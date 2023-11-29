Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,827 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,091 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.