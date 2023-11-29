CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CLPS remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,965. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

