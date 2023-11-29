Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,770 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.99).

CCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($29.24), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($161,643.55). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,198 ($27.76) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61). The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,275.40.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

