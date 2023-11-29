Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,484 shares of company stock worth $55,403. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

