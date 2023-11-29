Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $3,923,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

