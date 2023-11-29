Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 473,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 111,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

