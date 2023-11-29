Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 278.96%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.42 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.26 MSP Recovery $8.38 million 67.33 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.