Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CORD traded up GBX 1.22 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.22 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,524. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.20 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 645.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.30.

In related news, insider Simon Pitcher bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,262.60). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

