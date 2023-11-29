Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.