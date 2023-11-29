Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $924,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

