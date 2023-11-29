Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

