Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 82.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $278,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

