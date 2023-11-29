Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

