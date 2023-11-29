Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.