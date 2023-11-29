Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HES opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

