Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.