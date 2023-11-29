Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.64. 166,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $599.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.96 and a 200 day moving average of $547.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

