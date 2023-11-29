Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.52

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 32844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

