Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,729 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $144,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $361.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $368.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

