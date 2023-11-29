Credit Suisse AG Buys 53,200 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,712 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Autodesk worth $138,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,802 shares of company stock worth $6,574,420. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

