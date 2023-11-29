Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $126,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $691,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $290,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

