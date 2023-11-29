Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Boeing worth $156,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $223.16 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.56 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average is $209.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

