Credit Suisse AG Has $122.25 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Vale worth $122,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

