Credit Suisse AG Has $128.67 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $128,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,082.16 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,196.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

