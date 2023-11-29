Credit Suisse AG Has $129.67 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $129,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

