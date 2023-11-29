Credit Suisse AG Has $135.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $135,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ENB opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.