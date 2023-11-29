Credit Suisse AG Has $180.79 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,532 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $180,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

