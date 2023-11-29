Credit Suisse AG Has $203.53 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Otis Worldwide worth $203,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

