Credit Suisse AG Sells 121,064 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

