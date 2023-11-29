Credit Suisse AG Sells 188,433 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $130,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

