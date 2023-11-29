Credit Suisse AG Sells 41,608 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $142,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $720.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.24 and a 200 day moving average of $643.10. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

