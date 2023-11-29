Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $150,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.05 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

