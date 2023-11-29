Critical Analysis: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) vs. Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|740
|2379
|2920
|102
|2.39
Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 125.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|N/A
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|-326.67%
|-2.62%
|-3.47%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|N/A
|-$93.57 million
|23.35
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|$7.70 billion
|$1.63 billion
|0.88
Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
