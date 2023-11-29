Critical Analysis: Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) vs. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Micromobility.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.06 billion 3.66 $630.60 million $5.63 33.49 Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.25 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $173.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.81% 42.48% 10.55% Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

