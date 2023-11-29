Critical Review: BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BICO Group AB (publ) and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BICO Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than BICO Group AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BICO Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BICO Group AB (publ) and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BICO Group AB (publ) and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BICO Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioventus $512.12 million 0.62 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.36

BICO Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Summary

Bioventus beats BICO Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries. The Biosciences segment provides user-friendly instruments that enable handling of cells and rare samples, and rapid transfer of liquids and reagents, as well as downstream analysis platforms. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing of tissues and organs. It primarily serves medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The company was formerly known as Cellink AB (publ) and changed its name to BICO Group AB (publ) in August 2021. BICO Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.