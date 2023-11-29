Critical Review: Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Global and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.17%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.92%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -34.05% -50.60% -36.11% Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 3.97 -$19.68 million ($1.73) -3.55 Transphorm $16.51 million 10.96 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.36

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Global beats Transphorm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.