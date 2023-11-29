Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $10.87 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $10.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

